UP Assembly polls: Jaunpur's Madhopatti boasts of producing 51 civil servants

Jaunpur, a well-known district in eastern Uttar Pradesh is not just famous for 'imarti' and perfume, but also famous for producing maximum civil servants.

Gaddipur (Madhopatti) village in Jaunpur district, which consists of 75 households, also has an astounding 51 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or Provincial Civil Service (PCS) cadre officers.

Along with civil servants, this village has also produced professionals who are working in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Judiciary and various other prestigious government posts.

Interestingly, along with men, many women of this village are also IAS officers.

Education has always played a crucial role in this district, however, it all started with someone who never believed in gender inequality and asked his wife to come forward and teach the students.

Sumitra Singh (80), who was a librarian with Indian Embassy during her professional career, said, "My husband's family was very educated since the beginning. Back in 1917, my father-in-law, Thakur Bhagwati Din Singh was an LLB and a freedom fighter. He used to emphasise on women's education. My mother-in-law Shyamrati Singh started teaching girls and then the boys also joined her. For 22 years without taking any fees she taught the village children."

Shyamrati Singh was popularly known as "Guruji". Till date, this family has given six IAS officers.

Indu Prakash Singh the former diplomat with the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) belonged to Shyamrati Singh's family in Gaddipur (Madhopatti).

Sumitra Singh now dreams of the "overall development" of this village and of their primary school named after her mother-in-law 'Srimati Shyamrati Singh Prathmik Vidyalaya' as the school does not have boundaries and proper toilet facilities.

Rajmurti Singh's family, also from Madhopatti boasts of 14 IAS officers till date.

Jaunpur has two primary schools, one private English medium school and one inter-college -Sriramniranjan Inter College.

According to local residents, the pioneer of civil services from Madhopatti was Khan Bahadur Syed Mohammad Mustafa (father of poet Wamiq Jaunpuri) who was inducted into the administration (then under British govt) in 1914.

Jaunpur district is also famously known for its history and education.

Besides producing so many administrative officers and scholars, Jaunpur in the past held an important centre for Arabic and Persian.

Historically, it is said that Sher Shah Suri was educated here and Sufism too sprouted here.

Jaunpur district will go for polls tomorrow in the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

