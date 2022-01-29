UP Assembly polls: Muzaffarnagar welcomes Amit Shah with drums and flower petals, people hope BJP will form govt again
By ANI | Published: January 29, 2022 03:30 PM2022-01-29T15:30:04+5:302022-01-29T15:40:07+5:30
The people of Muzaffarnagar city extended a warm welcome to Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah during his door-to-door campaign ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and expressed their confidence that the BJP will form the government in again in the state.
( With inputs from ANI )
