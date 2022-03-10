UP Assembly Results 2022: BJP in UP to hold a press conference at 5 pm from their party office

BJP in Uttar Pradesh will hold a press conference at 5 pm from their party office. The party has maximum chances to set its victory this year. See the latest trends by EC in UP, BJP is marking solid lead, out of 403 seats BJP is leading in 246 seats.

BJP is leading in four states out of five. While in Punjab the AAP is setting a mark of its victory. The party has defeated powerful leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Badal, and Sukhbir Singh Badal. Not only this Channi and Navjot are most likely to give resignation from their post.

Addressing party workers, AAP's Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha said, "Punjab has proven that it likes the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann pair, and no other party's pair... all other parties tried to defame us and called Kejriwal Ji a terrorist, but public proved that he is a 'shikshak-wadi'". Highlighting the fact that people have rejected Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, Punjab will no longer be known as Udta Punjab. "Punjab has given chance to Kejriwal's model of governance. Today, his model of governance has been established at the national level. This is the victory of the 'Aam Aadmi' (common man)," Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia remarked.