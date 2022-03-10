UP Assembly Results 2022: SP leading in only 122 seats while BJP is all set to mark its win in the state

In Uttar Pradesh SP leading in only 122 seats while BJP has marked its win in the state. However, the Samajwadi party tells cadres to stay put as counting gets underway.

BJP has marked its victory in Uttarakhand as well as Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa.

While in Punjab AAP defeated everyone. AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann has won from Dhuri constituency. Bhagwant Mann will address the people of Punjab in Sangrur at 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Thursday has banned celebrations and rallies on victory during the counting of votes and declaration of results. In a statement, the poll panel said following the Covid-19 protocol it has "decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory procession."

"During the period of elections as the COVID situation improved, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments," the statement said.