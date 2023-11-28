UP Assembly to introduce speech recognition software

Lucknow, Nov 28 The Uttar Pradesh Assembly will now introduce speech recognition software.

A tender has been issued for the development and procurement of the software and the entire process is being conducted through the e-tender portal.

The new software is expected to bring a host of features aimed at facilitating a seamless and structured conduct of sessions within the assembly, a state government spokesman said.

“The software will be equipped with multiple features, including the ability to eliminate noise-related interference during live telecast of the proceedings. This will not only improve live feeds but will also help in video output during assembly proceedings,” he said.

The entire bidding process is being conducted through e-tender portal.

The deadline for applying for e-tender through the portal is December 4, and all the processes of work allocation and software purchase will be completed as per the rule book of the state government.

Various states across the country have already digitised their Legislative Assembly proceedings through the implementation of National e-Vidhan application.

The state had also adopted technological transformation in May 2022, introducing ‘e-Vidhan application’ in the Assembly.

Since then, all sessions have been conducted using this application, marking a significant stride towards a more tech savvy and efficient legislative process.

This selected entity will undertake the comprehensive task of establishing the entire system, encompassing the acquisition and set-up of the requisite equipment necessary for the flawless execution of the software during Legislative Assembly proceedings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor