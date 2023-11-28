UP Assemblys winter session likely to be stormy

Lucknow, Nov 28 The winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha beginning Tuesday is expected to be stormy with Opposition members preparing to corner the government over a host of issues.

The House effectively begins from Wednesday since it will be adjourned after obituary references on Tuesday.

This will be the third session of 2023 in which the state government is scheduled to table the supplementary budget of around Rs 45,000 crore.

The session is also scheduled to be conducted under the new Rules and Procedures and Conduct of Business of UP Legislative Assembly. The new rules, replacing the ones of 1958, were formally passed by the assembly in August.

Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary said this is an anti-people government which has only ditched the hopes of the common man.

"While they had been using words like zero tolerance of corruption, the fact is that corruption has ruled the roost," he added.

Meanwhile, Assembly speaker Satish Mahana urged the leaders of the various parties to ensure that their MLAs do not just mark their attendance but also remain present during the session.

Mahana said that he expected cooperation from all the party leaders in smooth conduct of the House.

Leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav did not attend the all-party meeting on Monday but sent chief whip Manoj Pandey who questioned the need of bringing in a supplementary budget.

Pandey claimed that most of the departments have not spent adequate budget allocated to them earlier this year.

Leader of Congress Legislative Party Aradhana Mishra, demanded "adequate respect" for the opposition leaders.

Her observation came amid reports of the Assembly secretariat withdrawing Congress's and BSP's facility of having large rooms because of their weakened strength in the Assembly.

The two parties are expected to be allocated smaller rooms though.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that the problems can be solved only when the House is functioning properly and as per established norms.

