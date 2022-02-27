UP ATS arrests member of human trafficking gang

Lucknow, Feb 27 The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested another member of the human trafficking gang, busted on July 27, 2021.

ADG, ATS, Gajendra Goswami said that the accused, identified as Rafiq a.k.a Rafi-ul-Islam of Bahadurpura Kamila in Hyderabad, was arrested from Charbagh area.

"Rafiq was born in a Rohingiya camp and his parents were natives of Myanmar. Rafiq was brought up by his uncle Maqsood Ali and had shifted with him to India by crossing the border. He started living in Nadia district of West Bengal. Rafiq later moved to Delhi and then to Mewat, where he got a fake Aadhaar card made and started working at a factory," said the ADG.

Rafiq had come to Lucknow to help one Ismail in court hearing, but the latter was not brought to the court on February 25.

Rafiq took shelter at Charbagh railway station for the night and planned to meet Ismail in jail but the ATS team nabbed him, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor