UP ATS arrests two men suspected of spying for ISI

Lucknow, Nov 27 The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested two people suspected of spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and engaging in terror financing.

The suspects, identified as Amrit Gill, also known as Amrit Pal, a 25-year-old from Punjab's Bhatinda, and Riyazuddin, aged 36, from Faridnagar in Ghaziabad, were arrested following an investigation into their alleged illicit activities.

The investigation led to the discovery that the duo had been "transmitting sensitive and confidential information to the ISI in exchange for money".

After the investigation, a case was registered against Riyazuddin, Izharul Haq and others.

Haq, according to the ATS, is currently lodged in a Bihar jail. The ATS will bring him to Lucknow on a remand in connection with the current case.

According to the ATS, Riyazuddin's bank records revealed transactions amounting to Rs 70 lakh between March and April 2022, which were distributed across various accounts. A portion of these funds was traced to Amrit Gill, an auto driver by profession, who allegedly relayed information about the Indian Army's tanks to the ISI.

The ATS's initial findings suggest that Gill was actively communicating with ISI agents and providing them with sensitive details concerning the Indian Army. For his services, he reportedly received financial aid facilitated by Riyazuddin and Haq.

The two men are believed to have met during their time as welders in Rajasthan and have since collaborated with the Pakistani intelligence agency.

