UP ATS, Bihar Police arrest suspect in terror funding case from West Champaran

Patna Nov 15 In a joint operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) and the Bihar Police arrested a person from Bihar's West Champaran district in a terror funding case on Tuesday.

The accused is identified as Izharul Hussain, a native of Shikarpur area in the district. His whereabouts were traced by UP ATS and a raid was conducted on his home in Rupaulia village under Shikarpur police in the district.

The accused was found in an inebriated condition. The UP ATS quizzed him but failed to take his custody. However, they will now file an application before a local court to take the accused to Ghaziabad on transit remand, sources said.

The UP ATS recently issued a list of seven suspects of terror funding. They claimed that the accused recently received Rs 70 lakh from Pakistan on a bank account of his friend Riyajuddin, a native of Ghaziabad. Riyazuddin came in contact with Hussain when they were daily wage workers in a factory.

Hussain asked Riyazuddin to open a bank account and hand it over to him. In return, he was paying Riyazuddin Rs 10,000 per month, said an official.

The UP ATS arrested Riyazuddin on Monday after the transaction of Rs 70 lakh in his bank account. When he was questioned, Riyazuddin revealed Hussain's name.

