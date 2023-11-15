UP ATS books welder for suspicious transactions

Lucknow, Nov 15 The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has registered a case against a welder from Ghaziabad, his aide and unidentified Pakistan-based handlers for suspicious transactions worth Rs 70 lakh over a period of one month.

The case was registered on Tuesday at the ATS police station in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.

ATS officials said that Riyazuddin, a welder from Faridnagar, received Rs 70 lakh in his bank account from suspicious Pakistan-based handlers of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) between April and May 2022.

The bank account is in the name of Riyazuddin, while the mobile number linked to the account is registered with his aide Izharuddin of Champaran, Bihar.

ATS officials said that Riyazuddin was receiving the money from Pakistan based handlers to support anti-India activities and was using the money for spying activities.

"The money from this account was transferred to various other accounts in the state. ATS is now investigating other bank accounts of Riyazuddin and a team is in touch with Bihar security agencies for scanning the antecedents of Izharuddin," said an official.

Other intelligence agencies have also been informed about the development. Riyazuddin is the youngest of three brothers.

His father, Anwar, runs a welding shop in Farrukhnagar while Riyazuddin works as a welder in Pilkhuwa, Hapur.

Additional director general of ATS, Mohit Agarwal said that an FIR under section 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (conspiracy to commit an offence) has been registered against Riyazuddin, his aide Izharuddin and unidentified Pakistan-based handlers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor