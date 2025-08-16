Noida: Second-year B. Tech student tragically ends his life due to stress. Police received a memo was received from Kailash Hospital stating that a student had committed suicide on the night of 15 august 2025. Police immediately reached the spot and informed the victim's family. His body was sent for a postmortem. Police stated that they have found suicide not with him.

In suicide not he did not hold anyone responsible and he has requested not to harass anyone else. An investigation is underway, however police has not filed any complaint yet. According to the information provide by police deceased Shivam studied at Sharda University and is originally from Madhubani, Bihar. Cause of suicided is not clear yet, but it is suspected that he did this after failing in exams.