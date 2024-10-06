UP: Bahraich's Wolf Terror Ends; Final Pack Member Killed by Villagers

After months of terror, the six-member wolf pack responsible for wreaking havoc in the Mahsi region of Bahraich has finally been eradicated. The last wolf was beaten to death by villagers in Tamachpur village on Saturday while attempting to hunt a goat.

Following this incident, the forest department arrived at the village and recovered the wolf's body. Further action will be taken after a postmortem examination. "For many days, our teams were trying to catch this last wolf. When we received information about an animal body lying in a village, we immediately dispatched our team to investigate. We found a dead wolf with visible wounds on its body. It is possible that the villagers or some other individuals killed it. We will conduct an investigation, and only after that can we provide further details," said Ajit Singh, the Bahraich District Forest Officer.

For the past few months, this pack of wolves had caused significant distress across many villages in the Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department had initiated "Operation Bhediya" to apprehend the pack responsible for attacks in 25 to 30 villages within the Mahsi tehsil of the Bahraich Forest Division. The fifth 'killer' wolf was captured on September 10.

To capture the sixth wolf, the Forest Department had installed snap cameras in the probable habitats of the wolves, including three cameras around six caves in Sikandarpur village, which local villagers claimed to be the wolves' habitat. Tragically, nine people have been killed, and more than 40 injured due to attacks by these man-eater wolves in various villages of Bahraich.