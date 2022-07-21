UP BEd JEE 2022 Result likely to declare soon, check details

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Bareilly is soon going to release the results of the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination. The results will be available on the official website--upbed2022.in. Earlier the University informed that the results will be declared on August 5.



The exam was conducted on July 6, 2022. The exam was conducted in offline mode, and over 1500 exam centers were set up for the exams.

Know how to check the results

Go to the official website -- upbed2022.in.

On the homepage, click on the link 'UP B.Ed JEE result 2022'

Fill in login details as asked.

Submit the form, the results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The question paper for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination consisted of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) in two parts.