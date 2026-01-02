UP BJP MLA Shyam Bihari Lal dies of heart attack after attending official meeting in Bareilly

Bareilly, Jan 2 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Faridpur constituency in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, Dr Shyam Bihari Lal, passed away on Friday after suffering a sudden heart attack. He was 65.

Dr Lal had earlier in the day attended a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh’s Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh at the Circuit House in Bareilly.

The meeting, attended by public representatives and senior divisional officers, was convened to discuss and outline development projects for this year.

According to those who attended the meeting, the MLA began feeling unwell during lunch following the meeting. Soon his condition worsened. Those present in the meeting rushed him to Medicity Hospital on Pilibhit Road. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Forest Minister Arun Saxena, who was also present at the meeting, said Dr Lal’s health suddenly deteriorated during the meeting. “He was immediately taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, he could not be saved. His demise is a great loss to the party and public life,” Saxena said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of the senior BJP leader.

In his condolence message, CM Yogi said, “The sudden demise of MLA Dr Shyam Bihari Lal from the Faridpur Assembly constituency of Bareilly district is extremely sad. My humble tribute to him. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and give strength to the family to bear this immense sorrow.”

Dr Shyam Bihari Lal was a respected figure in academic and political circles. He had earlier served as a professor at Rohilkhand University and was known for his scholarly background. He was elected MLA from the Faridpur Assembly constituency for two consecutive terms.

News of his death sent a wave of grief across the Faridpur constituency, with party workers, supporters, and local residents expressing shock and mourning the loss of a senior leader.

