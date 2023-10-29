UP BJP to hear and solve problems of its cadres

Lucknow, Oct 29 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh will now give an ear to the problems and demands of its party cadres, ahead of the general elections.

BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh has put in place a system where a party functionary would be in the party office in the state capital each day to attend to demands or requests of cadres.

With the party government in the state and rising expectations of the cadres, the effort is aimed at ensuring balance between the government and party organisation.

“There are many cadres who have their work stuck up. So, a party functionary would be there in the party office each day to attend to their requests which would be scaled up to appropriate levels for clearance,” said a party functionary.

This source said that though the plan to have a functionary sit at the party office daily has started, the system will be subject to priorities.

“There could be times when the party functionaries may not sit due to some other pressing tasks they are assigned with. The central idea is that no one with a genuine demand or an issue should go back unheard,” a party leader said.

In the past, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had mooted the concept of working groups involving leaders from both party and the government. After that, an arrangement was even put in place as per which a person from the organisation was posted with all ministers for better coordination.

“The BJP prides itself on being a cadre-based party. And ahead of polls, the cadres are a priority. It is also BJP’s way of signalling to the cadres that it cares for them and indicates the importance party places on cadres,” the leader said.

