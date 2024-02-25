UP BJP to launch campaign to connect with ‘labharthis’ today

Lucknow, Feb 25 The Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign to connect with the beneficiaries, known as ‘labharthi’, of the public welfare schemes of the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government, begins on Sunday.

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh will join the campaign by contacting the beneficiaries in Lucknow.

All public representatives and workers, including state ministers, party officials, MPs, MLAs, will contact and paste the sticker of "prosperity of beneficiaries, Modi guarantee" at the beneficiaries' house and hand over leaflets of public welfare schemes of the Modi government.

During the campaign, the beneficiary will be connected with the party by making a missed call on a designated number.

Party's state general secretary Govind Narain Shukla said that a large section of beneficiaries benefited from the schemes of the central and state governments that were strongly associated with the BJP.

The party will knock on the house of every beneficiary and collect the feedback.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor