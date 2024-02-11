UP BJP to start connecting with beneficiaries of govt schemes

Lucknow, Feb 11 The Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP will roll out a "labharthi" (beneficiary) contact campaign across the state from February 25 to March 5.

UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh said, "During the campaign, the party will approach the beneficiaries with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and affix a party sticker outside their homes and get them to make a missed call on 9638002024."

"Between March 1 and 3 too, a special contact drive to reconnect with beneficiaries would be undertaken," Singh said.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary also focused on beneficiaries and added benefits of all government schemes had been extended automatically to all the poor and needy.

"For the first time, there is a government that has approached the masses to ensure that they avail of the benefits of government schemes unlike in the past when these schemes existed only on paper," he said.

The BJP is banking on the support of labharthis whose vote bank cuts across communities an castes, to ensure a re-run of its success story in UP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The beneficiaries are present in every caste and community and they have benefitted form government schemes without any discrimination," said Bhupendra Chaudhary.

