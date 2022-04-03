UP Board Exam 2022: Board issues notice in midst of exams, check details

The board examinations of Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) are going on as per its scheduled examination schedule, but amid these exams, the Board of Secondary Education has issued a new notice. In this, it has been informed to the administration of the school and college have been made the examination center that the attendance of all the students present and absent in the examination along with the room inspectors appointed on duty during the examination, the staff working in the center as well as those who are absent in the examination will be through the offline medium. Simultaneously, you will also have to register online.

The school administration will have to complete this process within a stipulated time frame. Strict action will be taken by the Board on the schools and colleges that do not do so. In addition, the school may be debarred from being an examination center for the upcoming board examinations. For more details visit the UPMSP notice issued. At the same time, if students want to practice important questions from the point of view of examination by staying at home under the guidance of experienced teachers of Delhi, then such students immediately visit the link of Safalt's Model Paper and Solution- Download (10th PDF) (12th PDF).

Here's how to download model paper

1. First of all students have to visit the official website of UPMSP.

2. Now click on the option Model Paper 2021-2022 appearing on the homepage.

3. After which you will get to see a new page.

4. Here you will get model papers for all subjects.

5. From these download the model paper for your upcoming exam.