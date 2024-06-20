UP Board students to study 10 subjects, 3 languages now

Lucknow, June 20 In compliance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education -- Uttar Pradesh Board -- is set to implement significant changes for classes 9 and 10 starting from the academic session 2025-26, officials said.

As part of the changes prepared, the number of subjects for examination in class 9 will increase from six to ten.

The three-language formula will be implemented, making it mandatory for every student to study at least three languages.

The board has sought suggestions from all stakeholders by June 29 to implement these changes in a phased manner for more than 50 lakh students of class 9 and 10 studying in more than 27,000 schools associated with the board.

According to officials, three language formula will be implemented in class 9 from the 2025-26 session and in class 10 from 2026-27. Under this formula, Hindi will be mandatory for all students.

Additionally, students will choose two languages from options, including Sanskrit, Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali, Pali, Arabic, Persian and English.

Mathematics, Science, and Social Science will also be compulsory subjects, said Uttar Pradesh Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla.

Students will have to select one subject from Home Science, Anthropology, Commerce, NCC, Computer, Agriculture, or Environmental Science.

In the field of Art Education, options include painting, music, singing, or music playing.

Physical and Health Education will include Moral, Yoga, Sports and Physical Education, and socially useful productive work.

For Vocational Education, students can choose from 31 subjects.

There will be a written examination of 30 marks and an internal assessment of 70 marks in Physical, Art, and Vocational Education. Other subjects will have a written examination of 80 marks and an internal assessment of 20 marks.

The total marks for the high school marksheet will now be 1,000, up from the previous 600 marks.

Each subject will carry 100 marks, with 80 marks for the final exam and 20 marks for internal assessment.

A grading system will be introduced with the new curriculum changes.

The question paper format will also change.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor