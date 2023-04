UP: Bodies of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf brought to burial ground in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 : Bodies of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to Kasari Masari burial ground in Prayagraj on Sunday for burial.

Minor sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed were brought to the burial ground from a juvenile home.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by men posing as press persons on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

Earlier on Saturday, hours after the murder of the duo, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident and ordered the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter.

Atiq Ahmad was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

In the aftermath of the incident Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts.

All three assailants were arrested, informed police after Atiq and his brother were shot dead.

"Three people have been arrested and they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said earlier.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said that shooters who killed Atiq and Ashraf were posing as journalists at the spot of the incident.

They were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Prayagraj court in Uttar Pradesh.

Internet was suspended thereafter in Prayagraj. However, it has been restored in some parts of the district.

Security was heightened in the city after Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj yesterday. Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.

"The situation is normal in all districts. Police are on alert," Praveen Kumar, IG Ayodhya range said.

