UP boy dies in cracker explosion, four others injured

Kanpur Dehat (UP), Nov 14 A 12-year-old boy died and four others were injured in a firecracker explosion in Rasoolabad town of Kanpur Dehat district, sources said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sufiyan.

A loud explosion that was heard far away caused panic among the people.

Soon after the incident, locals from the area thronged the spot, and upon receiving information, a circle officer of Kanpur Dehat Police along with Forensic experts also arrived.

The police subsequently admitted the injured to the district hospital for treatment, while the boy's body was sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, CO Rasoolabad Tanu Upadhyay said as per the eyewitnesses, the child was carrying firecrackers in his bag when there was a huge explosion and he died at the spot.

Four other passers-by also suffered injuries. "They have been admitted to the district hospital, where doctors stated their condition to be stable," said the CO further.

"During preliminary investigations it came to fore that the child's family owned a Diwali fireworks shop nearby. We are also seeing whether that family has a license to sell fireworks or not. Further investigations are on in this regard," said Rasoolabad inspector.

