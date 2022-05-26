UP Budget 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh aims to provide 4 lakh jobs and distribute 2 crore smartphones as part of its 'vision for the next 5 years'

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday presented Rs 6 lakh crore state budget for 2022-23, which focuses on infrastructure, employment generation, youth and women. This is the first budget in the second innings of UP government. The Adityanath government had presented a Rs 5,50,270.78 crore budget for the financial year 2021-22.phones part of its 'vision for the next 5 years'

With the state budget for 2022 to 2023, the Uttar Pradesh government has planned out its 'vision for the next 5 years'. “The budget has been made as per the aspirations of all sections of people and towards the goal of integrated development of the state. It is also the vision for 5 years,” stated Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during the tabling of the state budget.

As part of this vision, both the finance minister and CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the government will be aiming to provide 4 lakh jobs for the people in the coming 5 years. The Yogi govt also plans to distribute, two crore smartphone and tablets in the next 5 years in UP. On the other hand, for children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19, the UP government has started the UP CM Bal Seva Yojana to support their education and protection. Under this, Rs 2,500 per month is being given to such children. With the objective of providing coaching facilities to competitive students near their homes, the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana has been implemented by the state government in all the divisional headquarters.