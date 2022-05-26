UP Budget 2022-23: Yogi govt allots 1 crore for welfare of old pujaris, Rs 300 crore for educating children of street vendors

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday presented the state’s annual budget for 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly. Under the new budget, Rs 1 crore has been allotted for creating a Board to oversee the welfare of old saints and pujaris in the state. Meanwhile, Rs 300 crore was provided for ensuring that the children of labourers and street vendors have access to quality education. Before being tabled in the House, the budget was passed in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister at his official residence in the morning. The latest Budget was the first to be tabled by the Adityanath government during its second term in the state assembly.