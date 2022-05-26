UP Budget 2022-23: Yogi govt makes key announcements for welfare of women and children

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday presented the state’s annual budget for 2022-23 in the Legislative Assembly. The latest state budget is focused on ensuring self-reliance in the state, UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted soon after the budget was tabled. Adityanath promised that it would be dedicated to the overall development of Uttar Pradesh. Before being tabled in the House, the budget was passed in a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister at his official residence in the morning. The latest Budget was the first to be tabled by the Adityanath government during its second term in the state assembly.

Rs 72.50 crore for establishment of Cyber help desks in every districts under Women Samtharya Scheme.

Rs 20 crore for Security and empowerment of women under Mission Shakti scheme for minor and small scale industries

Finance Minister announced that financial provisions have been made to establishing Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres in 203 blocks as well.

Finance Minister announced that provision has been made to take forward the promise of providing smart phones and tablets to youth in Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022.



Rs 1500 crore provision has been made under Swami Vivekananad Yuva Shashaktikaran Yojna

Rs 10 crore for purchase of books and magazines by young advocates for first three years.

Rs 95 crore for establishing International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi.

Rs 50 crore for establishing Major Dhyan Chand Sports University, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister on January 2, 2022.