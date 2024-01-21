UP budget focus to remain on Ayodhya

Lucknow, Jan 21 The Uttar Pradesh government will table the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Budget session, commencing from February 2.

The Budget is expected to remain Ayodhya-centric, as the Yogi government is likely to announce several more projects for the temple town, in addition to allocating additional funds for ongoing development projects.

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the state government may announce the launch of various welfare and development schemes in the budget. The government is expected to introduce new schemes to appeal to the youth, women, and farmers.

State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna had presented a Budget of Rs 6.9 lakh crore in the last fiscal year, and the state government is expected to table the biggest budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Legislative Council Principal Secretary Rajesh Singh said that Governor, Anandiben Patel, will address the joint session of both the houses, the Vidhan Sabha and the Vidhan Parishad, on February 2.

The state government will present its Budget for 2024-25 apart from presenting some key Bill during the session.

A day before the budget session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya along with his council of ministers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor