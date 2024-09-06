UP Bus Accident: 12 Killed, 16 Injured After Bus Hits Van on Agra-Aligarh National Highway in Hathras (Watch Video)

At least 12 people travelling in a van were killed on Friday after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93 here, officials said. Sixteen others were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a government hospital.

"The accident took place while one vehicle was trying to overtake another vehicle. Till now, 12 people have lost their lives, while 16 others are injured," said Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar.

Visuals From Accident Site

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said, "The accident occurred when the bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway."

"We are trying to identify those who lost their lives, and those who is responsible for this incident will not be spared... Four children are among those who lost their lives in the incident," said Hathras SP Nipun Agarwal.

The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical. The passengers were on their way to Agra from Hathras.