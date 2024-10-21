UP By-Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Candidate Tej Pratap Singh Yadav Files Nomination From Karhal (Watch Video)

Samajwadi Party candidate Tej Pratap Singh Yadav on Monday, October 21, filed his nomination from the Karhal assembly constituency, where the bypoll is due on November 13. Tej Pratap Yadav accompanied by party President Akhilesh Yadav, Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav and others reached the collectorate and filed his nominations.

Samajwadi Party Candidate Tej Pratap Singh Yadav Files Nomination

#WATCH | Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh: SP candidate from Karhal Assembly seat, Tej Pratap Singh Yadav files his nomination for the Assembly by-elections.





Talking to reporters, Tej Pratap Yadav said the family had deep relations with people of Karhal and they will ensure his victory and give him a chance to serve them. “The BJP does not have any power or support in the people. It’s only the power of being in the government,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Tej Pratap Yadav paid floral tributes to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at his memorial at Saifai in Etawah. General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav exuded confidence that Tej Pratap Yadav would secure victory “with people’s support”.

Karhal is just four km from Akhilesh Yadav's native village Saifai in Etawah district. The constituency forms part of Dimple Yadav’s Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. Karhal seat has been a stronghold of the SP since 1993. In the 2002 assembly election, the seat went to the BJP’s Sobaran Singh Yadav but he later joined the SP. The bypoll was necessitated on the seat after resignation of Akhilesh Yadav after being elected from Kannauj as MP.

#WATCH | Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav says, "Karhal Assembly constituency has been our stronghold and this time as well, the people of Karhal will give historic results... In Maharashtra, we have decided that we will claim only those seats…

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said, "Karhal Assembly constituency has been our stronghold and this time as well, the people of Karhal will give historic results... In Maharashtra, we have decided that we will claim only those seats where we have a strong organisation... We have certain parameters for asking for our share of tickets. Our state president has decided on candidates for 12 seats. We hope we will be given seats and we will contest elections... Talks with Congress are going on seat sharing in UP."