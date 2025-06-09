UP: CBI arrests tax official and advocate for accepting bribe

New Delhi, June 9 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two individuals in connection with an alleged bribery case involving the CGST (Central Goods and Service Tax) department in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Superintendent Nishan Singh Malli and Tax Advocate Amit Khandelwal, were caught for allegedly accepting an illegal bribe of Rs 1,00,000.

The arrest follows an investigation into alleged corruption within the tax administration, highlighting concerns over undue advantages sought in exchange for waiving penalties.

Authorities are continuing their probe to uncover further details related to the case, said a press statement released by the central probe agency.

The alleged acceptance of bribe of Rs 1 lakh was part of a larger demand for Rs 4 lakh to waive a financial penalty imposed on a private company, the statement added.

The case was registered on Monday based on a complaint filed by a businessman managing his family's company.

According to the complaint, the CGST Superintendent had issued a penalty notice to the company for failing to file its GST returns.

The accused, instead of following due legal process, allegedly sought Rs 4 lakh from the complainant in exchange for waiving the penalty, the statement said.

The Tax advocate, who was supposed to represent the complainant, colluded with the CGST Superintendent and pressured the complainant into agreeing to the illegal payment.

The Superintendent, posted in Gajrola with additional charge in Amroha, allegedly worked closely with the Tax Advocate to execute the bribery.

When CBI officials set up a trap, both the accused were caught red-handed accepting the bribe.

The central agency promptly launched searches at their premises in Amroha and Gajrola in Uttar Pradesh to gather further evidence.

Meanwhile, sources indicate that the investigation is focusing not only on the accused individuals but also on potential systemic corruption within the tax regulatory framework in the region.

Officials are examining whether similar instances of bribery have occurred and whether additional persons are involved in circumventing tax regulations for financial gain.

