UP CEO explains how voters can check names in draft electoral roll

Lucknow, Jan 7 The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday shared the procedure for checking whether a person's name has been included in the draft voter list published on January 6.

The Election Commission on Tuesday released the draft electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, revealing that the state now has over 12.55 crore eligible voters.

At the same time, nearly 2.89 crore names were removed during the ongoing revision process.

Taking to X, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said, "If any person wants to check whether his/her name exists in the draft voter list of UP in SIR-2026 published on 6th January, 2026, the process is simple. Please go to the web portal of CEO UP."

He explained that once the portal is opened, a pop-up window titled Special Intensive Revision (SIR) - 2026 appears on the main page. In that window, voters need to click on the tab named 'Search your name by EPIC number in draft electoral roll SIR 2026'.

On the next screen, voters must enter their EPIC number in the box titled EPIC number, type the given captcha and then click the SEARCH tab.

If a voter's name exists in the draft list, the search result will display details such as the district, Assembly Constituency, polling station name and the serial number in the relevant part of the voter list.

If the name does not exist in the draft electoral roll of any Assembly Constituency in Uttar Pradesh, the result will display 'No result found'.

Rinwa further said, "Alternatively, go to the web portal http://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in and then search your name by typing your EPIC number in the box named EPIC number and click SEARCH after typing the given Captcha. The result will provide the details of your entry in the draft voter list if your name is present in the draft voter list; otherwise, it will display 'no result found'."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Electoral Officer told reporters that during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, around 2.17 crore voters were found to be missing or had shifted from their registered addresses.

He also said that as many as 25.47 lakh electors were found to be registered at more than one place.

Urging voters whose names are missing from the draft list to submit Form 6, Rinwa said that claims and objections can be filed till February 6.

He added that during the revision exercise, 46.23 lakh voters were found to have died since the last such exercise, and 18.70 per cent of voters' signatures were not received during the SIR process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor