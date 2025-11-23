UP CEO pushes for active voter participation in SIR

New Delhi, Nov 23 Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Sunday urged all voters in the state to actively participate in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and ensure the timely submission of their enumeration forms by December 4.

The CEO emphasised that every voter must correctly fill, sign, and hand over the form to their respective Booth Level Officer (BLO) at their polling station.

Rinwa informed that voters can also verify their details in the electoral roll prepared during the 2003 Special Intensive Revision, the last major exercise conducted in Uttar Pradesh.

He noted that voters who lived in other states between 2002 and 2004 can similarly access electoral rolls of those states from the same portal.

To simplify the process, the facility to fill out the Enumeration Form online has also been made available on the portal.

Additionally, voters can enter their EPIC number to find the name and contact number of their BLO. The portal also offers a ‘Book a Call with Your BLO’ feature, which alerts the respective BLO through their mobile app. BLOs are expected to return the voter’s call within 48 hours.

The CEO further highlighted the availability of a dedicated telephonic support system.

By dialling 1950 along with the district STD code, voters can connect with the district contact centre for assistance. Staff at these centres are trained to resolve queries and register complaints.

Rinwa said district administrations have been directed to set up maximum help desks in urban areas and deploy fully trained personnel who understand the SIR process. He revealed that BLOs in Uttar Pradesh have already collected and digitised more than 3 crore enumeration forms.

Noting that BLOs in urban areas face greater challenges due to their non-local postings, Rinwa appealed to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to extend full cooperation.

He instructed all District Election Officers to ensure that enumeration forms reach every voter across villages, hamlets, colonies, and settlements, and to prepare action plans to complete the SIR process within the stipulated timeline.

