UP, Chhattisgarh Dy CMs pay heartfelt tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh

Lucknow/Raipur, Dec 27 Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Friday joined the nation in paying heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night.

Speaking to IANS, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “The whole country is mourning the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. Coming from a humble background, he faced many struggles. His passing is an unbearable loss for the entire country.”

Arun Sao, reflecting on Dr Singh’s legacy, shared, “He dedicated his life to the nation’s progress. As a financial advisor, he launched several initiatives that proved to be a blessing for the country. He served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, as Finance Minister, and for ten years as Prime Minister. His contributions were immense, and I pay my sincere tribute to him.”

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh government declared seven days' state mourning, with the national flag flying at half-mast on all government buildings and other places in the state until January 1, 2025. During this period, no entertainment or cultural events will take place.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi, expressing his profound sorrow, praised Dr. Singh for his significant contributions to India’s growth. "Dr Manmohan Singh’s vision and integrity as a leader will forever remain etched in India’s history,” he stated.

Dr Singh, who served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, is remembered for his instrumental role in India’s economic liberalisation during the 1990s. Known for his intellectual depth and calm demeanour, he earned widespread respect, both in India and abroad.

The nation now mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, whose legacy continues to influence India’s rise as a global economic powerhouse.

