UP: Child Dies After Hospital Refuses Emergency Treatment Over Money: Parents Claim

In shocking turn of events a five year girl died after she didn't receive treatment in private hospital because of deposit issue, said deceased parents. As per the PTI reports this incident took place on June 20 when daily wage labourers Anwer and Mousami, who work at the Saraswati Hospital located on National Highway-9 in Pilkhuwa, rushed their daughter Amreen to the facility.

A child's parents claim that a hospital demanded Rs 20,000 for treatment and, upon their inability to pay, advised them to seek care at a government hospital. They allege the subsequent delay in transfer led to the child's death. The hospital has yet to respond.

Hapur Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sunil Tyagi has launched an investigation into the matter, issuing a notice and promising strict action if the hospital is found guilty. BJP leader Mohammad Danish has also appealed to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, denouncing the hospital's actions as "inhuman" and demanding stringent action against the management.