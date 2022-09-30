UP cleric gets threat from PFI, seeks security

Bareilly, Sep 30 Maulana Shahbuddin Razvi, national president of All India Muslim Jamaat, Dargah Aala Hazrat in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly city, has received a threat call from an alleged PFI activist who gave his name as Abdussamad from Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

The caller threatened the cleric and said he would face dire consequences if he continued to speak against the Popular Front of India (PFI), which has been banned for five years.

In a letter sent to SSP Bareilly, the cleric said that he had been not only supporting the ban on PFI but also opposing their anti-national activities in the country.

Giving the number from which he received the threatening call, the cleric said that he had earlier applied for security but his concerns were ignored.

He urged the Bareilly police to provide security to him and his family.

