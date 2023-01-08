UP: CM Adityanath condoles death of four of family from suffocation in Sitapur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took cognisance of the Sitapur incident in which four members of a family, including two children, died of apparent breathlessness after going to sleep with a lantern.

The CM expressed his condolences to the deceased family.

He also instructed the district magistrate and other officers concerned to reach the spot and take necessary action.

According to reports, the four family members suffocated to death after going to sleep in an enclosed room with a pressurised paraffin lantern.

( With inputs from ANI )

