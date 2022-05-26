UP CM Adityanath lauds Rs 400 cr budget proposal for defence corridor in Bundelkhand

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the proposed outlay of Rs 400 crores for the development of General Bipin Rawat Defence and Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand after the Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the state's budget for 2022-2023 on Thursday in the state Assembly.

"We have proposed Rs 400 cr for the development of General Bipin Rawat Defence and Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand. We also propose to set up anti-corruption organisation units in eight divisions of the state," said the Chief Minister.

Stressing over the plans to boost 'one district, one product' scheme in the state, he said,"We propose over Rs 200 crores to promote the scheme in the state. A provision of Rs 300 crores is proposed for projects on optical fiber cable network."

Earlier, Finance Minister had said that the state's budget for 2022-2023 would focus on infrastructure, employment generation, youth and women.

( With inputs from ANI )

