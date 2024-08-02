UP CM Adityanath slams SP over gang rape of minor girl in Ayodhya

Lucknow/New Delhi, Aug 2 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP) over the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya.

Speaking in the UP Assembly, CM Adityanath said, “Moin Khan, who is an active member of SP and a member of Ayodhya MP’s team, has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old minor belonging to the most backward caste. The accused sits, eats and walks with the SP MP and the party has not yet taken action against him.”

Citing the NCRB data from 2016 to 2024, he said, “There has been a decline of 86.47 per cent in dacoity, 78.17 per cent in robbery, 43.21 per cent in murder, and 70 per cent in kidnapping for ransom.”

CM Adityanath also showed the data on the issues of crime related to women. He said that there has been a decrease of 17.43 per cent in dowry deaths, 25.30 per cent in rape, 16.56 per cent in outraging modesty and 0.17 per cent in kidnapping.

He further said that looking at the national average, crimes against women have reduced significantly in Uttar Pradesh from 2017 to 2022.

According to the data, crimes against women had increased more in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal as compared to UP.

In the case of rape, during this period, more crimes were committed in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Rajasthan and Jharkhand than in UP which ranks 24th in this.

UP ranks 17th in outraging modesty, which means that in 16 states, more crimes have been committed than in UP.

SP leader Moin Khan and his servant, Raju Khan, who allegedly gang raped the minor girl, have been arrested by the police.

