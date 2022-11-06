UP CM conducts 'Janata Darshan' in Gorakhpur, directs officials to solve people's problems

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took note of the problems of the general masses during the Janata Darshan organized in the Gorakhnath temple complex of Gorakhpur.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to solve the problems of the public at the earliest.

"UPCM @myogiadityanath listened to the problems of the people in the Janata Darshan organized in the Gorakhnath temple complex of Gorakhpur district today. During this, the Chief Minister directed the officers to solve the problems of the public quickly and also distributed chocolates to the children as a token of affection," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Earlier on October 25, a woman from Bihar participated in the 'Janata Darshan' of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held at Gorakhnath temple where she "registered her complaint" seeking his intervention into her problems.

According to an official release, Yogi listened to her problems and told her that had she faced the problem in UP, it would be immediately and advised her to raise her issue with the authorities concerned in her state.

"This is the second time in a row that a person from Bihar has visited Janata Darshan to register her complaint with the CM seeking his help in addressing her problem. Earlier, during the last Janata Darshan of the Chief Minister, another woman from Bihar had complained about her joblessness and the gigantic problem of unemployment in her state and CM Yogi had assured her of help, directing officials in this regard," the release said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor