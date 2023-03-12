UP CM expresses grief at death of five people in Kanpur Dehat fire incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed his condolences over the death of five people in a fire accident on Saturday night.

"CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the fire caused by a short circuit in the Kanpur Dehat district. Wishing peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members", read an official release.

Directing the administration to take care of the injured, the release read, "The Chief Minister has directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment. Also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured".

Five members of a family including three children were killed after a massive fire broke out on the roof of a house in Hara Mau village of Kanpur Dehat district on Saturday night, the police said.

Upon receiving the information, the police force along with the fire tenders rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

According to the police, the grandmother of the deceased was also injured by the fire while saving the family

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the injured woman is admitted to a hospital, the police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

