UP CM inaugurates ‘Janjati Bhagidari Utsav’ to mark 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda

Lucknow, Nov 13 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the six-day-long ‘Janjati Bhagidari Utsav’ to mark the 150th birth anniversary of 'Dharti Aaba' Lord Birsa Munda in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that, inspired by Dharti Aaba’s legacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared November 15 as Tribal Pride Day.

Recalling Birsa Munda’s unforgettable contribution to India’s independence, the Chief Minister said that he led a movement against British rule and was imprisoned by the colonial government, where he passed away at just 25 in Ranchi jail.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Janjati Bhagidari Utsav at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan amid the vibrant rhythm of drums and cymbals. He visited the exhibition, garlanded the statue of Birsa Munda, and appreciated cultural performances by tribal artists from Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Highlighting the event’s significance, CM Yogi said that the Janjati Gaurav Pakhwada (November 1–15) is being celebrated across the nation to integrate tribal communities into the mainstream with dignity and opportunity.

Artists from 22 states, including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Odisha, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Goa, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and partner state Arunachal Pradesh, are participating in this grand cultural gathering. The festival also features handicraft and art exhibitions, a food fair, and a literary and development forum dedicated to tribal literature.

CM Yogi noted that education levels among tribal communities have risen significantly, enabling greater access to government schemes. Citing the recent recruitment of 60,244 police personnel, he mentioned that all posts reserved for Scheduled Tribes were successfully filled, a clear indicator of growing participation and educational advancement.

Yogi Adityanath stated, “All Scheduled Tribe settlements in the state are being equipped with essential facilities under the Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. For this initiative, 47 blocks and 517 villages across 26 districts have been identified, including 176 villages in Sonbhadra, 61 in Ballia, 36 in Lalitpur, 34 each in Deoria, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Kushinagar, and others across the state.”

The Chief Minister said that these 517 tribal-dominated villages are being connected with key welfare schemes such as Aadhaar, Ayushman Bharat Card, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Caste and Residence Certificates, Mudra Yojana, Kisan Credit Card, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Insurance Scheme, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, and ration cards. The double-engine government has also sanctioned the necessary infrastructure to ensure full coverage.”

Highlighting educational empowerment, CM Yogi said, “Over 1.5 lakh Scheduled Tribe students have benefited from scholarships and fee reimbursements. Currently, nine Ashram Vidyalayas are operational in Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, Bahraich, Maharajganj, Shravasti, and Bijnor, providing education to 2,026 tribal students. Additionally, two free hostels are functional, while eight more are under construction, two each in Lakhimpur Kheri and Chandauli, and one each in Ballia, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra.”

He further informed, “Eklavya Model Residential Schools are operating in Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, and Sonbhadra, with one more coming up in Lalitpur. Non-residential tribal girls in classes 6, 9, and 11 are being supported through free uniforms and bicycles.”

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor