UP CM presents cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to families of late senior lensman DK Gupta, Bhojpuri singer Santaraj Gorakhpuri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the Discretionary Fund to the families of the late senior press photographer Dinesh Kumar Gupta and well-known Bhojpuri singer Santaraj Gorakhpuri.

CM Yogi called on the relatives of the late DK Gupta and late Santaraj Gorakhpuri at his meeting room at Gorakhnath Temple and expressed deep condolences for their losses, read a press statement.

The Chief Minister had a cordial conversation with the members of both families and offered that they could contact him in case of any need. Yogi Adityanath conveyed that he was ready to cooperate while helping the families.

Kusum Gupta, wife of the late DK Gupta and Bindu Devi, wife of Santaraj Gorakhpuri were touched by the encouragement received from the Chief Minister.

They fondly expressed that Maharaj ji is like a guardian to them.

CM Yogi mentioned that DK Gupta was active in the world of journalism for three decades and had made a noteworthy contribution as a photographer.

Yogi Adityanath stated that his death is a loss to society, especially the world of journalism.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the late Santaraj Gorakhpuri's distinctive identity in Bhojpuri singing.

Extending his condolences, he stated that Gorakhpuri's passing is an irreparable loss to the music industry.

The minister prayed to Guru Gorakshnath for the deceased.

