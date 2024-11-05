UP CM slams JMM leader Alamgir for 'looting' people, likens him to Aurangzeb

Koderma, Nov 5 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday drew parallels between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam.

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidates from Koderma and Barkatha Assembly seats, he said Aurangzeb destroyed temples and Alamgir "looted" poor people's money in the state.

Chief Minister Adityanath accused the JMM, Congress and RJD coalition government of patronising mafia and corrupt people.

He called upon the people to vote for the BJP in the state for the sake of development, security, respect and good governance.

He said, "Aurangzeb came to this country and destroyed holy temples, and Alamgir, a minister in the Jharkhand government, looted the money of the people of the state."

"Currency notes valuing crores of rupees were recovered from Alamgir's servants and family members. What could be a worse level of robbery than this?", the UP CM wondered.

Alleging that sand, mining and forest mafia involved in organised crime were getting protection from the Jharkhand government, he asked people to vote for the BJP to stem the corruption.

Sharing the changed scenario in Uttar Pradesh, he said before 2017, the mafia was prevalent in the state, but after the BJP government was formed, it was rooted out.

Asking people to vote for the BJP, the leader said the elections in Jharkhand were an opportunity for the people to answer those who have deceived them in the name of politics.

Highlighting the BJP government's schemes, he said only the BJP can guarantee ration and Ayushman Bharat facilities and houses for everyone.

On the outcome of the Haryana Assembly elections, he said exit polls predicted victory for the Congress and its allies, but the people there formed a double-engine government for development, security, good order and good governance.

"Ram Lalla has been seated in his abode in Ayodhya after centuries. In Mathura too, Shri Krishna Lalla will sit in his abode," he said.

