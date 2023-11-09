UP CM to hold cabinet meeting in Ayodhya today

Ayodhya, Nov 9 The Uttar Pradesh cabinet will create history of sorts on Thursday when it holds its cabinet meeting in Ayodhya even as the city gears up for the opening of the Ram temple in January.

The date -- November 9 -- holds significance as the Supreme Court on this date in 2019, passed its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple.

In 1989, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad conducted a 'shilanyas' (foundation stone laying) for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on November 9.

All cabinet Ministers have been asked to be in Ayodhya for the cabinet meeting at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said.

Ministers who are on election duty in other states will also ensure their presence at the meeting. It is also expected that some major announcements will be made during the meeting, considering the importance of the location and the occasion.

The Ministers will also go for Ram Lalla's 'darshan' and may even take a round of the under-construction Ram temple and other prominent temples, including Hanumangarhi temple and Kanak Bhawan, official sources said.

The construction of the ground floor of the three-storey Ram temple will be completed by December-end and the consecration ceremony is expected to take place on January 22, 2024.

