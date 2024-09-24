UP CM warns against food adulteration with dirty substances

Lucknow, Sep 24 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took note of some alarming instances where food items were adulterated with dirty substances, including human waste, in some parts of the country and warned against such practices in the state.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards such practices and instructed officials to take strict action against individuals involved in adulterating food with human waste or other harmful substances.

In a meeting, he directed a thorough investigation and verification of all hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and eateries in the state and called for amendments to existing rules, ensuring the health and safety of the general public.

Recently, incidents of adulterating food items like juice, dal, and roti with human waste, inedible, or dirty substances have been reported from various parts of the country. These acts are atrocious, posing a serious threat to public health. Such malicious practices are completely unacceptable.

To prevent such occurrences in Uttar Pradesh, concrete measures must be put in place to ensure food safety and protect the health of the common man.

Below is the set of guidelines as underlined in the meeting:

It is essential to investigate food establishments such as dhabas and restaurants. A state-wide intensive campaign should be conducted to verify all employees, including the operators of these establishments. This verification process must be completed swiftly by a joint team comprising the Food Safety and Drug Administration, Police, and Local Administration.

The names and addresses of the operator, proprietor, manager, and other relevant personnel should be displayed at food establishments. In this context, necessary amendments should be made to the Food Safety and Standards Act to ensure compliance.

CCTV cameras should be installed in food establishments such as dhabas, hotels, and restaurants. Surveillance should cover not only the areas where customers dine but also other parts of the establishment. It is imperative that every operator ensures the security of the CCTV footage and makes it available to the police or local administration upon request.

Cleanliness must be maintained at all food centres. All personnel preparing and serving food must wear masks and gloves, with no room for negligence in these practices.

There can be no compromise on the health interests of the general public. Strict action must be taken against anyone who attempts to jeopardise public health. Rules concerning food items' sales and production should be made more stringent while considering practicality. Immediate action should be taken against any violations of these regulations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor