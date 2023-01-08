UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributes blankets to over 2.86 lakh people across 75 districts

Aiming to safeguard the needy and destitute from the spine-chilling cold wave sweeping across the state of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives asking officers to ensure sufficient supply of blankets and bonfire and to actively monitor the arrangement of night shelters, read a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Yogi government has bought 4,96,883 blankets for distribution in all 75 districts of the state, out of which more than 2,86,740 blankets have already been given to the needy.

In pursuance of the directives issued by CM Yogi Adityanath, the public representatives themselves have been carrying out the distribution of the blankets in a manner that no needy remains deprived.

Blankets are being distributed at a fast pace in all 75 districts of the state. The officers of all the districts are also diligently engaged in distribution and the monitoring of the distribution.

Blankets have reached more than two lakh people from the government. The maximum number of blankets i.e. 16379 were distributed till the first week of January in Hardoi, 9894 people in Prayagraj, 8715 blankets have been distributed in Rae Bareli and 7560 in Sitapur to protect the public from the cold.

Earlier in December, Yogi visited Gorakhpur to inspect the ground reality of night shelters.

Following the CM's instructions, District Magistrates and other officers are conducting surprise inspections of the night shelters to ensure that no one sleeps on the streets in the inclement weather conditions and every needy avail of the facility.

Distribution of relief materials like blankets is being done continuously through public representatives like local MPs, MLAs, and civic body chairmen.

Attention is also being paid to maintaining cleanliness and sanitation at all the night shelters in line with the CM's directive.

