UP CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief over TN stampede

Lucknow, Sep 27 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede that occurred during a political rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred during Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay's campaign for his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), claimed at least 36 lives and left more than 60 injured.

In a heartfelt message posted on X, CM Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Deeply anguished to hear about the tragic accident in Karur, Tamil Nadu. This saddening incident has snatched away precious lives. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May Prabhu Shri Ram give them strength and peace to the departed souls. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."

The stampede-like crush occurred at Velusamypuram on the Karur–Erode highway, where an estimated 60,000 people had gathered -- double the number for which the permission was granted.

Eyewitnesses reported that the chaos began when large sections of the crowd surged toward the stage barricades to catch a glimpse of Vijay, leading to suffocation and panic.

Several people fainted, and ambulances struggled to reach the injured due to congestion.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's message joins a chorus of condolences from national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered immediate medical assistance and announced a magisterial inquiry into the tragic incident.

Yogi Adityanath's invocation of Prabhu Shri Ram in his message reflects his spiritual and cultural ethos, offering solace to grieving families across state lines.

His words underscore the national solidarity in moments of tragedy, transcending political and regional boundaries.

As rescue operations continue and investigations begin, the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives.

CM Yogi Adityanath's compassionate response adds to the collective grief and prayers for healing and accountability.

