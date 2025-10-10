UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over houses keys to 160 families in Gorakhpur 

Lucknow, Oct 10 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday presented keys of EWS/LIG flats to 160 poor families in Gorakhpur, fulfilling their dream of owning a house and also making the festival of lights Diwali the best-ever for them.

Out of these 160 houses allocated in high-rise building, 80 families from the Economically weaker section (EWS) and 80 families from the low-income group (LIG) got their houses keys.

Besides the allotment of homes, CM Yogi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 50 development projects worth Rs 118 crore by the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA).

The Chief Minister shared the pictures from the event on his X handle and wrote: “Every young person, every family has a dream of owning their own home. Heartfelt congratulations to all the beneficiaries and advance Diwali wishes!”

Addressing the event after distributing house keys, the Chief Minister said, “Every family aspires to have a home of their own and a roof over their head. Today, 160 families are receiving this auspicious Diwali gift. This becomes even more special during the auspicious time of Kartik month.”

He said that as an average family comprises 5-6 members, approximately 700-800 people will benefit from this initiative.

Emphasising transparency in housing distribution, the Chief Minister said that 40 displaced families were given priority in the GDA housing scheme while the remaining 120 families were selected through lottery. These fortunate families were selected from over 9,000 applications.

He also praised the location of the housing society and said that the high-rise building is equipped with all modern amenities.

Notably, the EWS flats are 35 square meters in size, with a market value of Rs 13-15 lakh, but are available for a mere Rs 5.40 lakh with a subsidy. LIG flats are 41 square meters in size and available for Rs 10.80 lakh, as against market price of Rs 19-20 lakh.

He said that when the government and public representatives are honest, the poor will not face any problems in getting their own homes.

CM Yogi further said that during PM Modi's 11 years, free housing has been provided to 4 crore poor people nationally. In Uttar Pradesh, more than 60 lakh poor people have received housing.

"Last year, 76 flats for the poor were built on land seized from mafias in Prayagraj. Similarly, in Lucknow, occupied land is being freed and housing is being provided to the poor,” the Chief Minister told the gathering.

