UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Akashvani FM Channel 'Kumbhvani' in Prayagraj (Watch Video)

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 10: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Prasar Bharati's FM channel ‘Kumbhvani’ at the Circuit House on Friday, during the second day of his Prayagraj tour.

Extending his best wishes for the success of the channel, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that ‘Kumbhvani’ will not only reach new heights of popularity but also extend the spirit of Maha Kumbh to remote villages where many people, despite their desire, cannot physically attend the event.





He emphasized that the channel would serve as a vital medium to deliver all relevant information about Maha Kumbh to these distant communities.

Highlighting the importance of live broadcasting, CM Yogi said, "Such efforts would enable those in far-flung areas to experience and understand the grandeur of Maha Kumbh."

He said this would allow them to share the pride of this grand celebration of Sanatan Dharma with future generations. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Prasar Bharati for their efforts in launching ‘Kumbhvani’.

He further noted that Akashvani was the first medium to connect people with folk traditions and culture. Recalling his childhood memories, he shared how he would listen intently to broadcasts of Ramcharitmanas on Akashvani.

He noted that while many private channels later emerged, Prasar Bharati took proactive steps to adapt to the evolving media landscape.

Considering the challenges of reaching remote areas with limited connectivity, Prasar Bharati launched the special FM channel Kumbhvani during the Kumbh festivals in 2013, 2019, and now again in 2025, ensuring that the spirit of Maha Kumbh reaches even the most distant regions.

The CM remarked that Maha Kumbh is not merely an event but a monumental celebration of Sanatan Dharma’s pride, glory, and unity. He urged those who view Sanatan Dharma through a narrow lens or those who perpetuate divisions based on communal differences, caste, or untouchability to visit the Kumbh. "Here, there are no barriers of sect, caste, or gender. People from all walks of life gather to bathe in the same waters, united in faith, carrying the message of Sanatan pride to the entire world," he said.

CM Yogi highlighted the growing interest of international visitors who seek to understand the profound depths of spirituality by immersing themselves in the Maha Kumbh. "It is a remarkable moment, and Prasar Bharati has beautifully captured its essence through Kumbhvani," he said.

The Kumbhvani FM channel will not only broadcast live coverage of the daily events but will also share religious references and stories related to the Maha Kumbh in remote villages, making the spiritual essence of the event accessible to all.

