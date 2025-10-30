UP CM Yogi Adityanath reviews ‘Navy Shaurya Museum’ project, calls for early completion  

Lucknow, Oct 30 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure timely construction of ‘Navy Shaurya Museum’. His instructions came while reviewing presentation on the upcoming museum in Lucknow during a Culture Department meeting.

He said that the museum would stand as a living symbol of the Indian Navy’s indomitable valour and India’s maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean region.

The Chief Minister remarked that the sea has long been the crucible of Indian civilization, and the Indian Navy represents the modern embodiment of that glorious maritime tradition. The museum, he said, would serve as an important vehicle for bringing this legacy to the people.

The complex will include an interpretation centre, central deck, open-air memorial, thematic walkways, exhibition galleries, fountains, and a light-and-sound arena. Its energy-efficient design will emphasise natural light, ventilation, and green construction techniques to promote sustainability.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the museum should not merely serve as a visual display but as an “experience centre” where visitors can engage with history through digital, interactive, and immersive technologies. He directed that exhibits allow visitors to experience naval operations, warfare, and technological innovations firsthand, and that detailed information on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s maritime vision and legacy be prominently showcased.

The project is being developed in two key segments, the ‘INS Gomati Shaurya Smarak’ (Sacred Memorial) and the ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’. The INS Gomati (F-21), an indigenous Godavari-class missile frigate that served the Indian Navy for 34 years and took part in operations like Operation Cactus and Operation Parakram, will be preserved and displayed within the complex, enabling citizens and youth to witness its heroic legacy up close.

A TU-142 aircraft, which served the Navy for 29 years in maritime surveillance and disaster relief, is being installed in the garden, along with a proposed exhibition of the Sea King SK-42B helicopter.

The museum complex will also feature a 7D theatre, aircraft carrier landing simulator, warship simulator, submerged Dwarka model, digital water-screen show, marine life aquarium, and participatory activities such as “Dress Like Your Heroes.” In addition, interactive galleries dedicated to the Navy’s gallantry awards, historic missions, and indigenous defence innovations will be developed.

The Chief Minister stated that the museum will rekindle Uttar Pradesh’s ancient maritime heritage, which once served as a vital link in India’s coastal trade and Indian Ocean connectivity.

He said, “The Navy Shaurya Museum in Lucknow will not only embody the valor of the Indian Navy but also reflect the enduring maritime spirit of India. It will give Uttar Pradesh a proud new identity on the national tourism map.”

