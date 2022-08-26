UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s OSD Motilal dies in road accident

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office died in a road accident near Basti on Friday.Chief Minister’s OSD Motilal Singh along with his wife and car driver were travelling on National Highway 28 in Uttar Pradesh near Basti district. The accident happened when their car hit a tree.In the accident, Officer, Motilal Singh lost his life while his wife is in critical condition and was later referred to Medical College Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the demise of Motilal Singh of Chief Minister’s Camp Office.Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) took to Twitter and wrote, “Maharaj Ji (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) has expressed condolences on the sad demise of Shri Motilal Singh Ji of Chief Minister’s Camp Office, Gorakhpur in a road accident. Praying for peace to the departed soul, Maharaj Ji has also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.”