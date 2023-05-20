UP CM Yogi holds 'Janata Darshan' in Gorakhpur, directs officials to solve grievances

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 : Uttra Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to ensure no delay in helping victims and benefiting eligibles from the public welfare schemes while hearing public grievances during 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, an official statement said.

No laxity will be tolerated in this, if any problem is being faced at any level, then it should be found out and resolved. If the case has been deliberately kept pending at any level, then strict action should be taken against the concerned by ensuring responsibility there, CM instructed the officials.

While interacting with the people CM assured everyone that there is no need to panic and that he will be solving everyone's problem effectively. In complaints related to land grabbing CM directed officials to take strict action possible according to the law.

As many of the reached Janata Darshan seeking financial help for the treatment, CM Yogi asked the officials to prepare an estimate for the same and make it available to the government as soon as possible.

CM further assured that adequate help will be given from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund for the treatment. CM also spoke intimately to the children and asked them about their studies and gifted them chocolates while caressing them, the statement read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor